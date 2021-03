“Universitariu UNPAZ Tenki Sente Sai Nain ba Estadu TL no Kontribui iha Luta Kontra Korrupsaun” Adjunto Luis

Komisaun nian papel katak Komisariu Adjunto Sampaio atu halo kontrola ba servisu funsionamentu instituisaun publiku nian no decisioning maker sira atu jere orsamentu Estadu nian tuir ninian fatin ho transparante no akuntavel. Universitariu nudar jerasaun foun future lideransa Timor nian iha obrigasaun atu apoiu Komisaun iha luta kolektiva ida ne’e ba povu no nasaun nian diak.

